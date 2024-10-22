2024 October 22 12:43

MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project

MAN Energy Solutions announced launching the ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project. Initiated by MAN with partners from industry and research institutes, the project aims to develop a four-stroke, medium-speed, dual-fuel test engine that runs on ammonia, according to the company's release. ­­

Supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project commenced in August 2024 and is scheduled to run for 3½ years. It is the successor to the ‘AmmoniaMot’ project, which dealt with fundamental investigations concerning ammonia combustion in internal-combustion engines and that ended in May 2024. Its promising results form the basis for the even more ambitious AmmoniaMot 2, once again led by MAN Energy Solutions with the same partners from the original project and supplemented by some new, namely: WTZ Roßlau gGmbH, Woodward L’Orange GmbH, the University of Munich (SFM), Neptun Ship Design GmbH, the University of Rostock (LKV), GenSys GmbH and MNR GmbH.

MAN Energy Solutions is responsible for the entire engine concept for the ship application, including the exhaust-gas aftertreatment system.

WTZ Roßlau gGmbH will develop the combustion concept for the engine and test the injection components under realistic conditions.

Woodward L’Orange GmbH will develop the injector prototype for the engine.

The University of Munich (SFM) is responsible for the 3D-CFD combustion simulation.

Neptun Ship Design GmbH will develop the demonstrator of the high-pressure fuel-supply module for ammonia (CAPSAM), taking into account the safety requirements aboard ships.

The University of Rostock (LKV) will conduct experiments for the injection technology, exhaust-gas aftertreatment concept, lubrication of ammonia engines and will develop 0D/1D simulation models on the basis of these experiments.

GenSys GmbH will be responsible for the construction of the demonstrator of the high-pressure fuel-supply module for ammonia (CAPSAM).

MNR GmbH will develop the double-walled fuel system and the compensator for the high-pressure fuel piping system for ammonia.