2024 October 22 12:21

Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean

Wartsila Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wartsila, has received contract is for four new 93,000 m3 capacity Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC) vessels being built for Greek owner Naftomar. The contract has been placed by the Korean shipyard, Hanwha Ocean Co (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering), and was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

Wartsila's cargo handling systems are modern and proven technology and a result of decades of pioneering work in gas solutions. With safety and efficiency as priorities, they are also designed to contribute to reducing operating costs and GHG emissions as well as to an improved vessel EEDI.

“We have a long and positive relationship with Hanwha and have recently finalised the delivery of equipment for 12 vessels for them. We are also pleased to renew our relationship with Naftomar. These repeat orders give a clear indication of the confidence our customers have in the Wartsila cargo handling systems, and are the reason behind our unparalleled market position,” comments Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wartsila Gas Solutions.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in Q1 2025.