2024 October 22 11:05

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV

Kongsberg Maritime secures 800 million NOK contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China for ten Capital Offshore new build Platform Supply Vessels, according to the company's release.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply an extensive range of equipment for a new fleet of 10 platform supply vessels (PSV) being built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China for Greek shipowner, Capital Offshore.



This significant contract win is valued at approximately 800 million MNOK, and includes all propulsion, automation, and energy systems.

The 10 contracted vessels, marks a major investment by Capital Offshore in the PSV market. The company, which owns and operates significant tonnage with a fleet of more than 100 vessels, has a strategic goal to expand in offshore oil and gas operations. These new vessels are intended for the Brazilian market.



To achieve the most energy-efficient vessel operation while maintaining high levels of safety, the ten vessels will each feature a fully integrated electrical system, propulsion, and energy controls. This integration ensures that all components work seamlessly together to optimise performance and safety.

The Kongsberg Maritime electrical system on these vessels enables optimal, clean, and efficient operation through the Energy Storage System (ESS). The ESS provides power for peak shaving, spinning reserve, and power boost. This battery hybrid capability offers operational flexibility, allowing the vessels to run on a single engine or have full flexibility for engine selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The 95-metre vessels of MMC 897 CD design, will showcase Kongsberg Maritime’s system integration capabilities in full.



The propulsion system for each vessel will comprise of two US 255 azimuth thrusters, a single ULE PM 155 retractable azimuth thruster and two TT2200 tunnel thrusters, all powered by permanent magnet motors.

The DC hybrid electrical powerplant will include generators, DC-switchboard, transformers and Energy Storage Systems, and is fully integrated with the propulsion system and the DP to optimise operability, performance and fuel efficiency.