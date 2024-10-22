2024 October 22 10:42

Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”

The steel-cutting ceremony for “Seven Seas Prestige,” the new ultra luxury cruise ship of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world’s leading ultra luxury cruise line and a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera (Venice). The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026 and will be followed by a sister ship in 2029.



With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257 meters, “Seven Seas Prestige” will accommodate approximately 850 passengers in 434 spacious suites, offering one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the industry. The ship will embody sophistication and refinement that is the epitome of timeless elegance, integrating the most advanced environmental technologies and introducing new accommodation categories, new dining experiences, and many more incredible experiences for luxury travelers.



“Seven Seas Prestige” will be the first vessel in the new Prestige Class, a generation of ships following the highly successful Explorer series, also built by Fincantieri: “Seven Seas Explorer” (2016), “Seven Seas Splendor” (2020), and “Seven Seas Grandeur” (2023), delivered respectively from the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) and Ancona shipyards.