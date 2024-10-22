2024 October 22 10:13

GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

GTT, the technology expert in membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, has won a service contract with Coral FLNG for Eni's Coral Sul FLNG barge, according to GTT's release.

Eni is the delegated operator of the Coral Sul FLNG project on behalf of Area 4 partners. The FLNG is located off the coast of Mozambique, and it is a major breakthrough for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry in Africa, with a production capacity of 3.4 million tonnes of LNG per year. With a storage capacity of 238,700 m3 and equipped with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT, this FLNG delivered its first LNG cargo in November 2022.

Under the agreement, GTT will provide technical support services to ensure the efficient operation and maintenance of the LNG storage tanks on board of the Coral Sul FLNG. These services include on-site and remote technical assistance, on-site testing, inspection, emergency assistance, engineering services and specialized training programs.

The main objective of GTT's support is to ensure the continued operation of the FLNG while maintaining the appropriate level of safety throughout the project life cycle.



