2024 October 21 17:42

Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul

Hapag-Lloyd has informed its customers about Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul, GM. This PSS will be applicable to all container types, with the following details:



USD 825 | EUR 750 per container

Applicable to all equipment types

Effective from November 15, 2024, from North Europe, South Europe, Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent

Effective from from December 1, 2024, from North and Latin America



The geographical scope of this PSS is explained below:

From Europe: Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, Libya, Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lebanon, Türkiye, Ukraine, Egypt, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Algeria, Morocco, Malta, Tunisia

From Middle East and Indian Subcontinent: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan

From Latin America: Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, Bahamas, Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cayman Islands, Saint Lucia, Martinique, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, El Salvador, Sint Maarten, Turks and Caicos Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuela, British Virgin Islands, United States Virgin Islands

From North America: USA, Canada