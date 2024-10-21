2024 October 21 17:39

ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet

ECS Group announces a strategic restructuring to accelerate the transformation of its GSSA model. This initiative, led by Adrien Thominet, Chairman of ECS Group, aims to position the Group for future challenges by integrating advanced technology, enhancing agility, and ensuring closer relationships with its clients. To execute this bold strategy, Adrien Thominet has appointed Jean Ceccaldi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1st May 2024.



A Strategy for Change



With this clear strategic direction, ECS Group is reshaping its approach and long-term positioning to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Jean Ceccaldi, with his extensive experience across all facets of the business, is the ideal person to lead this transformation, ensuring cohesion across the Group’s global Managing Directors and driving a unified approach.



Jean Ceccaldi’s core mission will be to enhance agility and flexibility throughout ECS Group, ensuring the organization adapts quickly to market shifts. He will also deploy key offerings such as the ‘Abilities’ services, which provide tailored solutions for clients' diverse needs, and ensure technology integration remains a priority in driving digital transformation across all subsidiaries. Sustainability is also a key pillar of this transformation, with a focus on integrating environmentally responsible practices into every aspect of ECS Group’s operations. This comprehensive approach aligns with the growing demands for both greener and more digitally driven solutions in the air cargo industry.



"The air cargo industry is evolving rapidly, and the GSSA model must transform if we are to remain at the forefront," said Jean Ceccaldi. "Our operational expertise, combined with our focus on technology and sustainability, will ensure we remain leaders in the long term."



Jean Ceccaldi: The Strategic Leader for Transformation



Jean Ceccaldi’s career at ECS Group spans almost three decades, during which he has held key roles in operations, sales, and general management. His most notable accomplishment was as Managing Director of Aero Cargo France, ECS Group’s top-performing subsidiary, where he led the business to new heights. This comprehensive understanding of the Group’s business, both in terms of strategy and day-to-day operations, uniquely qualifies him to lead ECS Group through this critical transformation.



"As CEO, my goal is to ensure that ECS Group remains the global leader in GSSA services by adapting quickly to market demands and implementing forward-thinking solutions," said Jean Ceccaldi. "I am fully committed to enhancing our technological capabilities while fostering stronger relationships with our teams and our clients. I look forward to leading this transformation in close collaboration with all MDs and key stakeholders."



Adrien Thominet concluded: "With Jean at the helm of this transformation, I am confident that ECS Group will continue to innovate and strengthen its leadership position. Our commitment to agility, sustainability, and technology will ensure we remain the trusted partner of choice for airlines and freight forwarders. Together, we are preparing ECS Group for the future and positioning ourselves to meet the challenges ahead."



In addition, Jean Ceccaldi will be replaced as Managing Director of Aero Cargo France by Guillaume Tourneret, the former Commercial Director of the subsidiary and the most legitimate choice for this role.



About ECS Group



ECS Group is the world leader in GSSA business, serving airlines. Representing hundreds of companies in over 50 countries through its 173 offices, ECS Group knows it can count on its 1,400+ employees around the world to offer high-quality service tailored to each of its partners. Thanks to this ever-increasing network, ECS Group contributes to the growth and development of the airlines it represents on the international stage in the air cargo sector. ECS Group has received many awards from its peers and is the favoured partner and go-to GSSA in the cargo industry.