2024 October 21 17:22

Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA

At about 1.00pm (SGT) October 20, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to an oil leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil, which occurred at around 5.30am (SGT) on 20 October 2024. The leak was reported to have stopped at source.



Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak.



MPA has deployed 7 MPA craft equipped with dispersants together with craft from its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers. MPA has also activated its drones and satellite capabilities to assist with the sighting of the oil spill. Relevant government agencies have been alerted and to report any oil sightings. There are no new oil sightings as at 6.00pm (SGT).



MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre has issued navigational safety broadcasts to ask passing vessels to keep clear of the site. There is no impact to navigation safety.