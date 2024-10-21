2024 October 21 16:42

CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge (PSS). The surcharge will be applied as from November 8th, 2024 (November 17th, 2024 for Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela & Virgin Islands) to all cargo from Türkiye (Mediterranean & Marmara) to South America West Coast, Central America East & West Coasts, Caribbean, Windward, Leeward & Mexico West Coast. The surcharge will be USD 650 per 20' and USD 800 per 40'.



To Puerto Rico for all cargo. The surcharge will be applied from Nov 17th, 2024 in the amount USD 800 per container and EUR 300 per container



For all cargo shipped from West Mediterranean & Portugal to South America West Coast, Central America East & West Coasts, Caribbean, Windward, Leeward & Mexico West Coast. The surcharge will be EUR 150 per TEU (USD 150 per TEU) to be applied from November 8th, 2024 (November 17th, 2024 for Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Venezuela & Virgin Islands).