2024 October 21 15:52

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Hanwha Ocean announced a five-year strategic partnership to advance maritime decarbonisation in the areas of alternative low-/zero carbon fuels, energy efficiency technologies, and onboard carbon capture, according to GCMD's release.



An affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Ocean is committed to building the green energy value chain. By leveraging the Group’s existing strengths in energy and materials, such as hydrogen, wind power, LNG, and ammonia, combined with its expertise in energy production facilities and transportation, Hanwha Ocean is committed to using advanced technologies to develop decarbonisation solutions.



Hanwha Ocean and GCMD play complementary roles to support the ammonia value chain for the maritime sector. Hanwha Ocean is committed to developing ammonia-powered vessels, having recently partnered with sibling companies, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Power Systems.



Meanwhile, GCMD has recently successfully completed a pair of ammonia transfers to showcase breakbulk and mimic bunkering operations between vessels at anchorage in the Pilbara region. This accomplishment paves the way for assessing the feasibility of ammonia bunkering in multiple ports when ammonia-fuelled vessels become available. Hanwha Ocean will be among the ecosystem of partners in GCMD’s initiative to enable key ports for this purpose.



Hanwha Ocean and GCMD are also contributing to advancements of onboard carbon capture and storage. Last year, the Korean Register and the Marshall Islands Registry granted Hanwha Ocean an Approval in Principle for their onboard carbon capture and storage technology set to be implemented on future LNG carriers.



GCMD, in collaboration with a consortium of maritime leaders, has recently released a report to assess the technical, operational and economic feasibility of installing a OCCS retrofit onboard an MR tanker to reducing emissions. The study finds that OCCS technology can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 20% at a fuel penalty of 10%. In the interim, port readiness and infrastructure availability, as well well-defined regulations around offloading need to be addressed before OCCS can see wide adoption across the maritime industry.