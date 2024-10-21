2024 October 21 15:23

BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet

Procureship has signed a deal with Norwegian shipowner and operator BW LNG to bring its platform to support the group’s procurement capabilities for its fleet of LNG carriers, according to Procureship's release.

The deal will enable BW LNG to leverage Procureship’s e-procurement platform, which extensively utilises automation and Machine Learning, to bolster is purchasing capabilities. This will allow the Norwegian shipowner to optimize procurement strategies, reduce costs, and improve overall operational efficiency.

BW LNG’s fleet of 34 vessels is set to directly benefit from Procureship’s technology during a time of increasing global demand for LNG and cleaner energy solutions.



BW LNG is the latest major client to join the Procureship platform following clients like Angelicoussis Group, Oldendorf Carriers, Starbulk Group, Technomar, Zeaborn Ship Management and TB Marine Ship Management. With the Norwegian shipowner and operator joining the platform, Procureship now boasts more than 2,000 vessels from over 85 fleet owners and operators on the platform, making it one of the world’s fastest growing digital systems in the maritime sector.