2024 October 21 14:33

Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping

Normec Verifavia recently collaborated with Swire Shipping Ltd to carry the verification of their carbon footprint. The carbon inventory was designed to encompass all the emission sources under the Scope 1 & 2 from owned and leased assets under Swire’s operational control, according to the company's release.



The verification was carried out in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol along with ISO 14064-3:2019 standard, ensuring the assessment’s completeness, consistency, transparency, and accuracy. During the audit process, Normec ensured the use of appropriate emission factors, assessed the underlying assumptions, and evaluated any excluded data. Additionally, Normec examined the procedures for data collation, control activities and verified the carbon footprint calculations to ensure accuracy of the carbon footprint.



The outcome of this verification provided a reasonable level of assurance regarding the completeness and accuracy of the carbon footprint which enhances the transparency, builds trust with customers and stakeholders, and offers a competitive advantage in an industry with the increasing environmental scrutiny while helping to achieve sustainability goals.





