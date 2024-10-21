  The version for the print
  • 2024 October 21 14:33

    Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping

    Normec Verifavia recently collaborated with Swire Shipping Ltd to carry the verification of their carbon footprint. The carbon inventory was designed to encompass all the emission sources under the Scope 1 & 2 from owned and leased assets under Swire’s operational control, according to the company's release.

    The verification was carried out in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol along with ISO 14064-3:2019 standard, ensuring the assessment’s completeness, consistency, transparency, and accuracy. During the audit process, Normec ensured the use of appropriate emission factors, assessed the underlying assumptions, and evaluated any excluded data. Additionally, Normec examined the procedures for data collation, control activities and verified the carbon footprint calculations to ensure accuracy of the carbon footprint.

    The outcome of this verification provided a reasonable level of assurance regarding the completeness and accuracy of the carbon footprint which enhances the transparency, builds trust with customers and stakeholders, and offers a competitive advantage in an industry with the increasing environmental scrutiny while helping to achieve sustainability goals.


2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet
17:22 Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA
17:19 Qatar's Nakilat achieves a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion ($352 million) in the third quarter of 2024, ended September 30
16:42 CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services
15:52 South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD 
15:23 BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet
14:33 Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping
13:53 Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits
13:26 Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives
12:53 ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean
12:23 Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen
11:59 PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore
11:48 Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua
10:51 Port of Long Beach sets new container record in September 2024
10:39 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

2024 October 20

16:03 SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes
14:28 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time
13:53 India's HPCL to start LNG terminal around year-end, seeks term supply
12:06 Hong Kong launches new Maritime and Port Development Board
10:03 ONE-operated vessel refloated after grounding off Isle of Wight

2024 October 19

15:19 US Port and Maritime Industry Economic Impact Report: US ports contribute $2.9 trillion to the economy
13:28 WNE and KPHL sign FLNG pre-FEED contract
12:06 Port of La Rochelle introduces cold ironing
11:14 SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement
09:53 TS Lines prepares to go public

2024 October 18

18:00 MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference
17:39 Greek Piraeus port dockers block ammunition cargo destined for Israel
17:02 Cargo volume at India's top 12 ports rises 5% to 413.747 million tonnes in September 2024
16:39 China Gas and Vitol enter into a long-term swap arrangement
16:09 A joint project between Dublin and Holyhead ports and ferry operators Irish Ferries and Stena Line receives a €143,621 grant from the International Green Corridor Fund
15:44 Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners
14:52 Cido Shipping has placed orders for up to 40 ships
14:12 Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia
13:42 Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations
13:22 Bahri signs Murabaha financing agreement with Alinma Bank
12:42 Al Seer Marine secures USD 80 mln financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR tankers
12:11 Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam
11:41 St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges
11:09 Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska
10:31 PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion
10:00 ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs
09:55 TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

2024 October 17

18:00 Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat
17:35 Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone
17:13 NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC
16:47 Ammonia and ethane vessel order book hits record in 2024 - Drewry
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity
15:33 Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
12:41 India to tighten process of checking authenticity and validity of P&I cover of ships calling ports
12:21 By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons
11:50 Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024
11:02 France calls for greater transparency on EU imports of Russian LNG
10:41 U-Ming expands its fleet with a new series of ultramax newbuilds
10:12 MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port
09:48 Wood leads industry project to accelerate CCUS with guidelines for CO2 specifications
09:47 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18
08:04 DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

2024 October 16

18:00 HHLA sees cargo traffic ramping up ahead of US election
17:34 China-led regional group calls for countering protectionist policies, sanctions
17:11 HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM
16:47 China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
16:05 India, Russia discuss new initiatives for Northern Sea Route
15:31 Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944
15:05 China’s exports of cars and ships hit records in September
14:31 MOL to study vessel transport of liquefied CO2 as part of JOGMEC call for "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects"