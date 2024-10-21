2024 October 21 13:53

Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted on 21 October 2024 at 10:30am of an engine room fire onboard a Malta-flagged tanker, MED ATLANTIC, in the East Johor Straits, within Singapore waters. The vessel is currently anchored, according to MPA's release.

An MPA patrol craft, two Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tug-boats have been deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety.

All 22 crew have disembarked the vessel and are reported to be safe with no injuries.

There is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area. MPA is issuing navigational broadcasts for passing vessels to keep clear of the incident area.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore’s port and maritime development. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).