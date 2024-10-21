2024 October 21 13:26

Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a globally recognized classification society, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SeaTech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based maritime engineering and design firm. This MOU highlights a broader international collaboration aimed at advancing sustainable maritime solutions, including the Greentech design and classification of next-generation green tugs and harbour crafts for global operations, according to IRS's release.

This partnership is set to drive innovation and enhance environmental stewardship across the maritime industry, with a special focus on compliance with global standards and practices. SeaTech will spearhead the design and engineering of green tugs and harbour crafts, incorporating the latest eco-friendly technologies to meet international benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency. These designs will be reviewed and approved-in-principle by IRS both for local and international shipping demands.

One of the core components of this MOU focuses on the Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP) and the "Harit Nauka - Green Transition Guidelines" for inland vessels as laid out by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India. SeaTech will develop designs that comply with these guidelines, and IRS will class these vessels, ensuring they meet stringent regulatory and environmental standards. This collaboration will also include the retrofitting of inland vessels to align with green transition goals.

As part of the agreement, IRS will conduct an engineering review of the design for compliance with IRS Rules and other applicable international regulatory standards.

In addition to the design technical collaboration, IRS and SeaTech will launch joint training programs, aimed at enhancing skill sets and knowledge across the maritime industry. IRS will also provide specialized plan approval training to SeaTech’s engineers, further bolstering their technical competencies.

Furthermore, this MOU outlines a framework for collaborative research and industry projects that will focus on addressing critical global challenges in the maritime sector, including decarbonization, alternative fuels, and vessel efficiency.



