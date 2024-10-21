2024 October 21 12:53

ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean

ABS has completed an industry-leading safety evaluation of ammonia dispersion on board an ammonia-fueled gas turbine LNG carrier design from Hanwha Ocean, according to ABS's release.

ABS, in collaboration with Hanwha Ocean, conducted computational fluid dynamics simulations that modeled different ammonia release scenarios due to accidental leakages from the engine room, the pipeline and the bunkering stations on deck. The study is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, using multiple ammonia release scenarios.

The analyses found that the system complied with applicable ABS Rules regarding the toxicity and risks of accumulated ammonia gas. The three-dimensional, high-fidelity simulation results can also help Hanwha Ocean with improved ventilation arrangements, vent mast locations, gas release speeds and placement of air intakes for the manned spaces to further reduce risks in the detailed design stage.

ABS subsidiary, ABSG Consulting Inc., a leading global risk management company, conducted a quantitative risk assessment, helping to provide a better understanding of the likelihood of an incident and insight into potential threats, enabling Hanwha Ocean to design its mitigation plans accordingly.



