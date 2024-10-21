2024 October 21 12:23

Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen

Zinus AS, a leading provider of innovative shore power solutions, announced its recent contract with Port of Skagen for the delivery of two of its ZPP115 shore power units. The units are set to be delivered early in 2025, marking another milestone in Zinus’ expanding presence in Denmark, according to the company's release.

The ZPP115 is an upgraded version of the ZPP215 model, building on its predecessor’s reliability and performance. Designed with flexibility in mind, the ZPP115 offers easy and efficient handling of shore power cable management, catering to the diverse needs of ports and the vessels they serve. Its innovative features allow for seamless integration, making it the perfect solution for ports looking to improve energy efficiency and support sustainable operations.

The Port of Skagen is one of Denmark’s busiest and most diverse ports and with rapid growth underway, the port has been focusing on enhancing its sustainability efforts, and the introduction of shore power technology is an essential part of that strategy.



Zinus AS is a provider of shore power solutions, delivering innovative and sustainable technology to ports and maritime industries around the world.