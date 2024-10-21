2024 October 21 10:39

ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

ClassNK granted its "AFVC (Additional Fire-Fighting measures for Vehicle Carrier)" notations to “TEXAS HIGHWAY”, a car carrier operated by “K” LINE for vessels equipped with additional firefighting measures for transporting electric vehicles (EVs), according to the company's release.

Shipping companies are implementing various measures to address EV fires, which raise concerns due to difficulties in extinguishing and the risk of re-ignition. To support these efforts, ClassNK has issued the "Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles." These guidelines explain the characteristics of EV fires and provide guidance on how to respond, while also setting out five types of "AFVC" notations according to various safety measures.

ClassNK confirmed that the “TEXAS HIGHWAY” meets the requirements for one of these five notations: FF (Fire Fighting), and affixed notation accordingly. It was recognized that the ship’s fire suppression manual includes essential information and considerations for extinguishing fires involving electric vehicles on board. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the necessary equipment for fire suppression activities is available.