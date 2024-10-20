2024 October 20 16:03

SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes

Panama’s SSA Marine MIT terminal has received six automated stacking cranes, manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co (ZPMC) as part of an expansion plan to increase productivity. Seatrade Maritime reports that the new cranes will be added to the group of six similar automated stacking cranes (ASCs) already had in operation at the Atlantic terminal since 2014.



The equipment has a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes, a maximum height of 21 metres for handling containerised cargo, capacity to store 12 rows of containers wide and can unload/load containers on both ends of the crane.



The ASCs are part of a large-scale automation project at MIT to streamline operational processes and increase efficiency and yard density.



MIT was the first port in Latin America to deploy ASCs. The container terminal, the first to be privatised in Panama, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in March 2025.



Manuel Pinzon, General Manager of SSA MARINE MIT, said “One of the main benefits of these automated cranes is their energy efficiency. They consume less energy than previous equipment and are designed to minimise CO2 emissions. This renovation is aligned with our commitment to reduce environmental impact and move towards a more sustainable port, which not only benefits the operation itself, but also the community and the environment. The decision to invest in these cranes was a strategic one.”



He added, “We are looking to modernise our facilities to adapt to the growing demands of global trade. In the long term, this technology will allow us to optimise operating costs, reduce waiting times and improve the quality of service we offer our customers. In addition, this investment positions us as a leader in innovation within the port sector, ensuring that we can continue to be a key pillar of the country's economy.”