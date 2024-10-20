  The version for the print
    Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time

    A ship owned by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has taken on 100% biofuel for the first time. The cruise vessel Hanseatic Spirit bunkered the biofuel in Amsterdam last week, the company said in a Linkedin post. The fuel was provided by GoodFuels, Ship & Bunker said.

    The ship has also now tested its shore power connection for the first time in Hamburg.

    "Since 2020, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' new expedition class has been using marine gas oil 0.1 per cent, a particularly low-sulphur fuel, entirely on its own," the company said in the post.

    "Back in 2022, sister ship Hanseatic Inspriration successfully tested a blend of 30% biofuel and marine gas oil.

    "This certified biofuel, obtained from edible oil residues, reduced CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil fuels and contains hardly any sulphur oxides.

    "In Amsterdam, Hanseatic Spirit has now completely switched to an environmentally friendly second-generation biofuel produced from residues and waste materials for the first time."

