2024 October 20 12:06

Hong Kong launches new Maritime and Port Development Board

The Board will also form a dedicated research and promotion team to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong's maritime industry



Restructured from Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board, Hong Kong newly establishes Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international shipping hub, SeatradeMaritime reports.



“The Hong Kong government will advance the development of Hong Kong into a green maritime centre, introduce tax concessions, establish a commodity trading ecosystem, and attract more mainland and overseas maritime service enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong,” said Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.



“The government will complete the construction of intelligent port system next year and provide more modern high-end logistics facilities,” added Lee.



Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board will also form a dedicated research and promotion team to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong's maritime industry.



Earlier this month, Hong Kong established the Chamber of Shipping promoting collaborations among the maritime industry players.