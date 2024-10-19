2024 October 19 13:28

WNE and KPHL sign FLNG pre-FEED contract

WNE to partner with KPHL in advancing key national projects in Papua New Guinea



Wison New Energies (WNE) says that on October 18, 2024 it has officially signed with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) a FLNG Pre-FEED contract. With an expected capacity of 1.5 MTPA, Papua New Guinea’s first FLNG is planned to be deployed to Gulf of Papua, and the Pre-FEED will be completed by June 2025.



WNE is honored to partner with KPHL in advancing key national projects in Papua New Guinea. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Wison in Oceanian. The WNE team is ready to draw on our expertise and experience in the clean energy sector to ensure successful project execution with the highest standards of quality.



WNE is committed to offering efficient and environmentally friendly FLNG solutions to global clients. We will continue to collaborate with our partners, working together to meet diverse market demands and drive sustainable energy development.



About KPHL

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) is Papua New Guinea’s national petroleum and energy company and 100% owner and operator of four petroleum retention licences – PRLs 47, 48, 49 and 50, over the Pandora, Kimu, Barikewa and Uramu petroleum fields. KPHL is also 3rd largest shareholder in the PNG LNG project.



About Wison New Energies

Wison New Energies is a leading provider of clean energy technology service and solutions, is committed to providing the energy industry with highly integrated EPCIC solutions, including floating LNG facilities, modularized LNG plant, floating gas-to-power facilities, floating wind power and other clean energy solutions. Based on a track-record of successful project delivery, the experienced Wison team applies its expertise in technical innovation to provide EPCIC services that meet the highest international quality and safety standards.