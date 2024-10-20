2024 October 20 10:03

ONE-operated vessel refloated after grounding off Isle of Wight

A ship in Ocean Network Express (ONE) fleet ran aground while sailing from the UK’s port of Southampton to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands on 15 October, Container News reports.



The 2011-built 6,700 TEU ONE Maneuver became grounded on a sandbank off the Isle of Wight and got stuck on Bramble Bank shortly after departing from Southampton at about 3.50 pm UK time.



In a statement sent to Container News, ONE confirmed the incident: “ONE Maneuver experienced a loss of engine power on its voyage from Southampton to Rotterdam, at approximately 15:50 UTC on 15 October. As a result, the vessel experienced a temporary grounding but was quickly refloated with the assistance of tugs. There were no reports of pollution, and both crew and vessel are safe. The ship has regained engine power and is currently anchored awaiting an underwater inspection.”



EconDB shows that ONE Maneuver is deployed on an Asia-North Europe extra loader service.



Port State Control data shows that at its last inspection in April, ONE Maneuver was found to have 10 defects, relating to its structural condition, fire safety, life-saving appliances, propulsion machinery and crew certificates.