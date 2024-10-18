2024 October 18 18:00

MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference

Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the IAPH World Port Conference in Hamburg. This strategic cooperation will propel innovations in port operations, port development, and workforce capacity building. By harnessing their combined strengths, the parties are set to drive meaningful transformation in global port management, according to the company's release.

The MOU signals a shared vision for tackling key challenges in modern port operations, including leveraging digitalization, optimizing waterborne transport infrastructure, and enhancing overall port efficiency. Each partner brings distinct capabilities to the table: MAWANI's expertise in large-scale port management, HPA’s focus on port strategy and digitalization, and HPC’s deep knowledge of global project and innovation management in the maritime sector. Together, they will unlock synergies that aim to build smarter, greener and more resilient ports.



The partnership recognizes the vast potential for cooperation, particularly in optimizing port infrastructure and technology solutions. Through the MOU, the Parties have expressed their intent to promote best practices by regularly exchanging knowledge, expertise and best practice solutions. The focus will be on developing approaches to port management, building capacity, and driving technological advancements within the maritime sector.



