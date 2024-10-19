2024 October 19 11:14

SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement

Both companies will strengthen cooperation in the field of intelligent container yard construction, sea-rail intermodal logistics and block train services



On October 17, 2024, SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement in Qingdao. Mr. Xue Mingyuan, CEO of SITC, Mr. Lai Zhiyong, President of SITC Logistics, Mr. Kang Julong, vice-General manager of CRCT and General manager of CRIntermodal, Mr. Li Jinlong, General manager of CRIMT and relevant leaders and personnel from both sides attended the signing ceremony, SITC said in its press release.



For the purpose of win-win benefit, and relying on respective advantages of both sides, SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal will build a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship, and strengthen cooperation in the field of intelligent container yard construction, sea-rail intermodal logistics and block train services. The both sides will take this opportunity to jointly explore new models of cooperation in sea-rail container yards and logistics business.