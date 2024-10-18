2024 October 18 15:44

Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners

Hafnia announced the addition of two new Vietnamese Pool Partners in its Medium-Range (MR) Tanker Pool.



Two new partners, PVTrans Oilfield Services and Pacific Petroleum will each bring a tanker vessel into the Hafnia MR Pool later this month. This partnership further strengthens the pool’s presence in the region and expands our collaboration with key players in the tanker sector.



PVTrans Oilfield Services, based in Vung Tau, will join the pool with their vessel PVT Valencia, set to commence operations around October 20th in Egypt.



Pacific Petroleum, the second new partner, is set to enter the pool with their vessel Pacific Pride, which will begin operations in Rotterdam, also around October 20th.





