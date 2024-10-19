2024 October 19 09:53

TS Lines prepares to go public

On October 14, TS Lines has officially passed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange hearing and the shipping line readies for its initial public offering (IPO) that marks a major achievement for the company, after multiple attempts at listing since 2018, Xinde Marine reported.



TS Lines is a leading container shipping company, focusing primarily on the Asia-Pacific region, with operations that also span the Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe markets. As of April 2024, the company operates 48 routes and covers 56 key ports across 21 countries, supported by a fleet capacity of 42 vessels totaling 107,457 TEU, ranking 20th globally.



Financially, TS Lines experienced a significant boost in 2021 and 2022 due to rising freight rates, with revenue hitting $1.837 billion and $2.444 billion, respectively. However, in 2023, as freight rates fell, revenue and profits dropped. In the first four months of 2024, TS Lines generated $318 million in revenue.



Despite the challenges of market fluctuations, TS Lines has continued to expand its fleet and services. In 2024, the company signed a deal to build four new container vessels, including two 14,000 TEU methanol-ready ships and two 7,000 TEU ships, enhancing its operations on Trans-Pacific and Far East-South America routes.



With its diversified customer base and focus on high-value, time-sensitive goods such as electronics and refrigerated products, TS Lines is well-positioned to maintain competitive freight rates and deliver seamless logistics solutions for international trade.



As it prepares to go public, TS Lines is poised to take its place among the key players in global shipping. The company remains committed to strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, optimizing its fleet, and driving digitalization to offer flexible, customer-centric solutions.