2024 October 18 14:12

Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, in collaboration with the Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, has signed a cooperation agreement aimed at activating the Freight Forwarders Empowerment Initiative for handling shared containers and establishing regional hubs within Saudi ports.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Global Logistics Forum, held in Riyadh from October 12 to 14, 2024, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The agreement aims to support the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by enhancing the Kingdom’s standing on the Global Logistics Performance Index and implementing its vision to become a global logistics hub. It also seeks to develop a sustainable and integrated transport and logistics sector, contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030.

The three parties commit to coordinating efforts to identify the private sector’s needs related to the initiative, provide innovative solutions to improve workflows and develop systems, launch the pilot phase of the system, and assess field experiences. The tasks also include activating the system at designated entry points and enabling specialized operators to deliver logistics services within operational areas at the ports.



