  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 18 13:42

    Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations

    Gibdock Shipyard and Armada Technologies Ltd. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the integration of Armada’s proprietary air lubrication system, the Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS), into vessels serviced by Gibdock. This agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing energy efficiency and reducing harmful emissions in the maritime industry.

    The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to provide more energy-efficient solutions for vessels. Armada Technologies, known for its innovative PALS System, which reduces fuel consumption and operating costs, will work closely with Gibdock to explore the business opportunities and technical feasibilities of installing the system on vessels repaired by Gibdock.

    According to the terms of the MoU, Gibdock and Armada Technologies will jointly explore potential installations of PALS on vessels, under license from Armada Technologies. This cooperation includes technical and commercial support from Armada to ensure successful implementation.

    Gibdock, owned by the Balaena Group, is a leading ship repair and conversion yard located in Gibraltar, providing high-quality ship repair, maintenance, and conversion services to a wide range of vessel types – from LNG carriers and container ships to ferries and offshore vessels. With a strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities, Gibdock serves a diverse range of clients from around the world.

    Armada has developed the world’s first Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS). PALS is an award-winning system that operates in a passive mode, and enables discreet control of system output with the complete decoupling of system lubricity from ship speed. In doing so PALS can deliver optimal boundary layer aeration at any prevailing operating condition. PALS will help drive the clean maritime agenda through the further and faster reduction of fuel consumption.

Другие новости по темам: agreement, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 18

18:00 MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference
17:39 Greek Piraeus port dockers block ammunition cargo destined for Israel
17:02 Cargo volume at India's top 12 ports rises 5% to 413.747 million tonnes in September 2024
16:39 China Gas and Vitol enter into a long-term swap arrangement
16:09 A joint project between Dublin and Holyhead ports and ferry operators Irish Ferries and Stena Line receives a €143,621 grant from the International Green Corridor Fund
15:44 Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners
14:52 Cido Shipping has placed orders for up to 40 ships
14:12 Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia
13:42 Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations
13:22 Bahri signs Murabaha financing agreement with Alinma Bank
12:42 Al Seer Marine secures USD 80 mln financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR tankers
12:11 Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam
11:41 St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges
11:09 Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska
10:31 PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion
10:00 ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs
09:55 TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

2024 October 17

18:00 Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat
17:35 Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone
17:13 NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC
16:47 Ammonia and ethane vessel order book hits record in 2024 - Drewry
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity
15:33 Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
12:41 India to tighten process of checking authenticity and validity of P&I cover of ships calling ports
12:21 By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons
11:50 Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024
11:02 France calls for greater transparency on EU imports of Russian LNG
10:41 U-Ming expands its fleet with a new series of ultramax newbuilds
10:12 MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port
09:48 Wood leads industry project to accelerate CCUS with guidelines for CO2 specifications
09:47 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18
08:04 DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

2024 October 16

18:00 HHLA sees cargo traffic ramping up ahead of US election
17:34 China-led regional group calls for countering protectionist policies, sanctions
17:11 HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM
16:47 China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
16:05 India, Russia discuss new initiatives for Northern Sea Route
15:31 Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944
15:05 China’s exports of cars and ships hit records in September
14:31 MOL to study vessel transport of liquefied CO2 as part of JOGMEC call for "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects"
14:02 Reederei Bernd Sibum orders four Combi Freighters from Damen
13:58 WinGD introduces LPG ‘pre-fit’ option for operators aiming for ammonia trade
13:20 Anthony Veder announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula
12:40 Australia to invest billions of dollars in nuclear submarine shipyard
12:20 Panama bunker fuel sales volume increase by 11.2% on year in September 2024
11:50 China-Russia announce plans for five ice-capable containerships for year round Arctic service
11:08 Indian Government to sell up to 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard
10:40 Container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by 7.1% in Q3 2024
10:07 TotalEnergies aims to approve an import terminal for liquefied natural gas in Mozambique
07:36 South Korea-China route container shipping costs rises for the eighth consecutive month in September

2024 October 15

18:00 Marlink Group acquires Port-IT
17:20 Cargo ship collides with crane at port of Keelung
17:06 DP World Nhava Sheva welcomes India-Red Sea Service with an inaugural call of MV FOLK Jeddah
16:54 Port of Oakland container volume up 7% in September 2024
16:14 A Lloyd's Register report reveals rapid technological advances in the handling, storage and use of alternative fuels on board ships
15:44 French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage' - CMA CGM’s CFO
15:13 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 339.6 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:43 Ocean Power Technologies appoints authorized service partner in Kuwait for PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs
14:23 UAE's ADNOC Gas cancels Das Island expansion project
13:41 VNG AG signs letter of intent to import green hydrogen from Algeria
13:15 PIL names its first two 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
12:40 X-Press Feeders orders six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted boxships in China
12:11 Ocean Network Express releases 2024 Sustainability Report
11:32 Peninsula starts physical supply operations in Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali
11:12 Stena Line and Associated British Ports to progress new £200M ferry terminal in Immingham
10:50 Romanian-German-Estonian team delivers specification for Port Community System to Port of Constanta