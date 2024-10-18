2024 October 18 13:42

Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations

Gibdock Shipyard and Armada Technologies Ltd. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the integration of Armada’s proprietary air lubrication system, the Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS), into vessels serviced by Gibdock. This agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing energy efficiency and reducing harmful emissions in the maritime industry.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to provide more energy-efficient solutions for vessels. Armada Technologies, known for its innovative PALS System, which reduces fuel consumption and operating costs, will work closely with Gibdock to explore the business opportunities and technical feasibilities of installing the system on vessels repaired by Gibdock.

According to the terms of the MoU, Gibdock and Armada Technologies will jointly explore potential installations of PALS on vessels, under license from Armada Technologies. This cooperation includes technical and commercial support from Armada to ensure successful implementation.



Gibdock, owned by the Balaena Group, is a leading ship repair and conversion yard located in Gibraltar, providing high-quality ship repair, maintenance, and conversion services to a wide range of vessel types – from LNG carriers and container ships to ferries and offshore vessels. With a strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities, Gibdock serves a diverse range of clients from around the world.



Armada has developed the world’s first Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS). PALS is an award-winning system that operates in a passive mode, and enables discreet control of system output with the complete decoupling of system lubricity from ship speed. In doing so PALS can deliver optimal boundary layer aeration at any prevailing operating condition. PALS will help drive the clean maritime agenda through the further and faster reduction of fuel consumption.