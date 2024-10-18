2024 October 18 12:11

Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam

In partnership, Power2X and Advario are developing a world-scale production and storage hub for sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) and synthetic, ultra-low carbon fuels in the port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The Power2X production facility will have the capacity to produce over 250,000 tonnes/year of e-SAF, a non-fossil, synthetic fuel made from green hydrogen. It will be the largest e-SAF facility announced to-date, making sufficient ultra-low carbon fuel to fully power approximately 7,000 flights between Amsterdam and New York annually.

The facility will use imported green methanol produced from green hydrogen and biogenic carbon as feedstock as well as locally produced green hydrogen. Green methanol will be imported from locations where renewable energy and green hydrogen are abundant. Advario will develop an advanced storage and logistics facility with a capacity of ca. 230,000 cubic meters, supported by marine and rail facilities, to ensure a stable supply chain for the green molecules.

The strategic location in the port of Rotterdam offers direct access to European airports, including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, making it a key hub for the distribution of sustainable aviation fuels and e-fuels.

Developing the next generation energy hub Advario acquired the 26-hectare former Aluchemie site in Rotterdam in April 2023 and has since been working with Power2X to transform it into a hub for new energy solutions. With its waterfront access and proximity to the key hydrogen pipeline, the site is positioned as a prime location for the development of sustainable energy within one of Europe’s major energy and chemical hubs.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is critical to reducing CO2 emissions, cutting lifecycle carbon emissions by 90% compared to conventional jet fuel. Europe’s ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation mandates the increased use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), including e-SAF from 2030 onwards. The hub will contribute 40% of the required e-SAF volume when it starts up around the turn of the decade, making it a crucial player in Europe’s energy transition.