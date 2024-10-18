2024 October 18 11:41

St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges

St. Johns Ship Building, a premier Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, announced the signing of a contract with Mobro Marine, Inc. to construct two (2) 180 x 54 x 12 Spud Barges, according to the company's release.

The Spud Barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will serve in Mobro Marine's extensive fleet, providing critical services across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed for durability and versatility, these barges will enhance Mobro Marine's ability to meet the demanding requirements of the marine and construction industries.

St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) specializes in Jones Act-compliant new construction and repair of aluminum and steel craft, including crew vessels, ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo vessels. As one of the few U.S. shipyards building vessels to support America's offshore wind farms, SJSB is dedicated to innovation and sustainability in shipbuilding.

Americraft Marine was launched with the purpose of supporting and strengthening the U.S. shipbuilding industry and infrastructure.

Mobro Marine is a full-service marine equipment company serving the construction and marine industries since 1962. With facilities in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, Mobro offers inland and ocean towing, as well as equipment rentals, sales, and services for barges, tugs, cranes, and other marine-related needs.