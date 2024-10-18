2024 October 18 11:09

Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska

Goldbelt Incorporated, the urban Alaska Native, for-proﬁt corporation of Juneau, is partnering with Royal Caribbean Group to explore co-developing a new port aimed at strengthening the city’s infrastructure while improving traffic congestion downtown and enhancing the local and visitor experience, according to Goldbelt's release.

Situated on Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act land on Douglas Island, the port’s preliminary designs have two ﬂoating berths overlooking the Chilkat Range. Visitors will be transported from a modern cruise ship to a recreated 1800s Alaska Native Tlingit village, where they will experience Goldbelt shareholders’ ancestral history through stories, art, songs, dance, and traditional foods.

Designed to utilize the existing whale-watching tour operations, the project plans for guests to depart directly from West Douglas Island onto whale-watching tours or shuttle boats to Mendenhall Glacier to counter downtown traffic. This route will remove nearly one-third of the bus traffic from Juneau’s most impacted roadways, from downtown Franklin Street to the Glacier Highway, enhancing the overall guest and resident experience, while also paying testament to Alaska Native culture.



With positioning on the backside of Douglas Island, Goldbelt’s port plan envisions support for on- site employee housing as well as serving as an economic driver for the second Juneau-Douglas crossing and Douglas Bench Road, which have been city priorities for more than a decade.

Conveniently located directly in major shipping routes alongside Steven’s Passage, the project blueprint would offer an environmental advantage, reducing time, speed, and fuel requirements for ships sailing north to Skagway or west to the Gulf of Alaska, making it the most ideal stop-over for routing to Sitka or Seward.

This is the second project in Juneau where Goldbelt and Royal Caribbean Group have partnered to beneﬁt the community and guest experience. This recent cruise season, the two companies worked together to donate wireless internet equipment that provides public access to high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, greatly reducing the impact on the residential network.

The agreement between Goldbelt and Royal Caribbean Group has named the Port of Tomorrow as developer alongside integrated design-builder Turnagain Marine. The facility is projected for completion during the 2027 Alaska cruise season.