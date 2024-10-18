2024 October 18 10:31

PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion

PaxOcean Group announces the successful delivery of Indonesia’s 1st Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel conversion to SKK Migas, Medco E&P Natuna Ltd (Medco E&P) and Hanochem Tiaka Samudera.

The conversion of the FPSO vessel – Marlin Natuna from a tanker, executed at PaxOcean’s Batam shipyard, represents a bold step forward in supporting Indonesia’s growing energy demands. The newly converted FPSO will play a pivotal role in enhancing Indonesia’s offshore production and storage capacities, furthering Indonesia's position as a leader in the global energy market, according to PaxOcean's release.



With an overall length of 183.23 metres, Marlin Natuna has a production capacity of 10,000 BOPD and tank capacity of 250,000 barrels which will be used to accommodate the natural gas and oil of the Forel project produced from Natuna, Riau Islands.



PaxOcean Group (PaxOcean) is a member of the Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) which is part of Kuok Group Singapore (KGSg). PaxOcean owns and operates five shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia. First established in 2007 in Singapore, PaxOcean offers a wide range of services covering integrated solutions, newbuilding, module engineering and fabrication, green recycling, repairs and conversion of conventional and renewable energy assets.

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) includes the PaxOcean Group (PaxOcean), Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL), PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), Pacific Workboats Pte Ltd (PWPL), McPec Marine and Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd (McPEC) and KSL Maritime Ventures (KMV). KMG offers an integrated suite of maritime solutions to businesses globally.