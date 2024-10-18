2024 October 18 10:00

ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs

ABS has secured a contract to provide and test a digital twin solution for real-time condition monitoring for a Petrobras floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, according to ABS's release.

The ABS solution will provide a digital twin of the asset, and as part of the project, ABS has selected Akselos S.A. to deploy the Akselos Structural Performance Management software that will be evaluated over the course of a year by monitoring one of the four FPSO units in the Cessão Onerosa oil field.

“Condition monitoring is an important process for supporting older assets. ABS has deep technical knowledge and experience supporting clients with effective life extension programs. The key is to maintain safety. The life extension evaluation process takes place to verify that the unit will be able to operate in conformance with existing safety standards beyond its design life. Incorporating real-time operational data from Akselos will provide even more information to improve our analysis for Petrobras,” said Matthew Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

“Through our expertise in Structural Performance Management, we are able to offer simulations of the Petrobras FPSO with unprecedented speed, scalability and accuracy,” said Thomas Leurent, Chief Executive Officer of Akselos. “We have the unique capability to simulate the structural integrity of the entire FPSO in real-time and at high fidelity. In this way, the asset life can be extended as safely as possible.”

ABS is a global leader, classing the majority of the world’s FPSOs, including conversions and new builds.