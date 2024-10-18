2024 October 18 09:55

TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

TecPlata achieved a new milestone with its handling of the first carbon-neutral container in Argentina, according to ICTSI's release.

The latest achievement marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative logistics solutions.

Through the collaboration with Petrocuyo, LOGIN, and Carbon+, TecPlata successfully implemented practices that prioritize environmental responsibility while ensuring operational efficiency.

As the first Argentine port to achieve carbon neutrality, TecPlata is committed to driving sustainable practices in the logistics sector and generating a meaningful impact on the environment.