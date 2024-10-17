2024 October 17 17:35

Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone

Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) has reached a major milestone, signing agreements for Front End Engineering Designs (FEED) and Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) covering electrical infrastructure, water services, general infrastructure, storage, berth infrastructure, and pipelines to berth, according to the company's release.

The agreements are funded as part of the Commonwealth Government’s $100 million grant for the CEP for hydrogen readiness, and CEO, Craig Carmody, was joined on site today by Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon MP.



The FEED and EIS studies will be completed by successful tenderers Lumea (electrical), CoNEXA (water) and GHD (general infrastructure), informing future site enablement, site layout, and land platform design, which will be used to prepare environmental planning approvals.



The CEP will enable the production, storage, distribution and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and green ammonia. Fully constructed, the project will facilitate clean energy production, storage, transmission, domestic distribution, and international export.



