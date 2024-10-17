2024 October 17 17:13

NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (NSU) and Vale International SA (Vale:) have reached an agreement to install rotor sails (H:35m x D:5m x 5 units) manufactured by Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. (Anemoi) on 400,000dwt-type VLOC, NSU TUBARAO(the Ship), which has been engaged in a long-term transportation contract between NSU and Vale since its delivery in September 2020. The installation of the rotor sails on the ship is scheduled around September 2025.



A rotor sail is a device to obtain propulsion by using the pressure difference generated around a cylinder by rotating a cylindrical sail installed on the deck. It is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from the ship by approximately 6~12%



NSU has been actively working to make their vessels more efficient and reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the introduction of energy-saving devices such as rotor sails and by transitioning to ships powered by next-generation fuels.



Anemoi is a leading provider of rotor sails to the shipping industry. Its energy saving technology offers significant reductions in fuel consumption and lowers CO2, SOx and NOx emissions to deliver more efficient ships.