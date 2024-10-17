2024 October 17 16:25

“K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity

A car carrier with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles has recently been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE). The vessel is mainly fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has been constructed at the Marugame Headquarters of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding), according to the company's release.

LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%.

This is also a next-generation environment-friendly vessel that is expected to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% by using EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) in addition to LNG fuel.

It is equipped with the dual-fuel electronic control engine “6S60ME-C10.5-GI-EGRBP” by MAN Energy Solutions.

Also, with regard to fire safety measures that “K” LINE has been working on for some time, this is the first of its new car carriers to acquire the ClassNK notations (Fire Fighting) (Electric Vehicle).

Including this vessel, five car carriers operated by “K” LINE have acquired notations.