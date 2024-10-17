2024 October 17 15:33

Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

Turbine installation has been successfully completed at the 476 MW Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, a joint venture between Iberdrola, a world leading clean energy company, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar, the UAE’S clean energy powerhouse. When fully operational, Baltic Eagle will supply around 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800,000 tons per year.

The 50 installed wind turbines, each with a unit capacity of 9.53 MW, were supplied by Vestas and installed by the shipping company Fred Olsen Windcarrier. Baltic Eagle is the second of Iberdrola's three major wind farm projects in Germany, along with Wikinger (350 MW, in operation) and Windanker (315 MW, in planning). Collectively, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola's Baltic Hub.

Baltic Eagle is Masdar’s first project with Iberdrola, its first in Germany and resulted in the company’s largest ever euro-denominated financing.

By 2026, Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW and trigger investments of around €3.7 billion. The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is an important building block in the integrated growth strategy that Iberdrola is pursuing in the core German market. A key element of this is Iberdrola's strategic partnership with Masdar. Masdar and Iberdrola signed a partnership to jointly invest in Baltic Eagle in July 2023. At COP28, the two compa-nies announced a further €15 billion agreement to explore the joint development of off-shore wind and green hydrogen projects in key markets such as Germany, the UK, and the US.