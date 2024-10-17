2024 October 17 14:43

Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services

Starting in January 2025, Yang Ming will launch North Europe-Aegean Express (“NEA”) and North Europe-Levant Express (“NEL”) service, providing a more comprehensive and faster service network to meet the growing market demand in Europe, according to the company's release.

NEA service will connect Europe and the Aegean Sea region, utilizing four vessels to provide an enhanced 28-day fixed weekly rotation. The port rotation of NEA will be: London Gateway – Antwerp – Rotterdam – Piraeus – Istanbul – Gebze – Gemlik – Aliaga – Piraeus – London Gateway.

NEL service will offer customers a competitive and efficient service between Europe and the Levant region, with four operating vessels on a 28-day fixed weekly schedule. The port rotation of NEL will be: London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – El-Dekheila – Damietta – Mersin – London Gateway.