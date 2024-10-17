2024 October 17 14:23

ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"

ClassNK has granted the class notation "a-EA (GRS)" to "BRIGHT QUEEN", the bulk carrier operated by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd., certifying the use of green steel. This is the world’s first case of a notation being affixed for using green steel in a vessel, according to ClassNK.

There’s a growing focus on using green steel, which reduces GHG emissions in the manufacturing process, in ships as part of efforts to cut GHG emissions across the entire supply chain. To support these advanced initiatives, ClassNK has released its "Environmental Guidelines," which set out notations for ships with advanced environmental measures, such as the "a-EA (GRS)" notation to indicate the use of green steel in ship structures and other components.

For "BRIGHT QUEEN," built by Higaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., ClassNK confirmed the use of JFE Steel Corporation’s green steel "JGreeX", for which ClassNK had conducted third-party certification of GHG emissions reductions in the manufacturing process, and granted the notation to the vessel.

In addition to granting notations for ships using green steel, ClassNK will further contribute to decarbonization efforts through its certification services, including those for GHG emissions reductions of green steel.