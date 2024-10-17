2024 October 17 13:22

Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for six newbuild medium-sized gas carrier (MGC) vessels, which again strengthens the company's market-leading position in this sector, according to the company's release. The new vessels are built at the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui (YAMIC) Shipbuilding yard in China for a Japanese shipowner. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

The ships will transport and operate with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Wärtsilä solutions are designed to ensure the ships’ safe and efficient operation with LPG cargo and fuel.

The YAMIC yard is a joint venture between Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in April 2025.





