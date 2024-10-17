2024 October 17 12:21

By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons

On October 10, "Ningbo Zhoushan Port Master Plan (2035)" was jointly approved by the Ministry of Transport and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. The revision of the general regulation started in September 2021 and took three years to complete the approval, marking the important planning support for the construction of a world-class strong port, according to SHANGHAI SUNGREEN LOGISTICS GROUP.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port's cargo throughput has ranked first in the world for 15 consecutive years, and container throughput has ranked third in the world. From January to September this year, Ningbo Zhoushan Port completed a cargo throughput of 1.05 billion tons and a container throughput of 29.52 million TEU, an increase of 3.4% and 8.3%, and both cargo throughput and container throughput reached a record high in the same period.



The overall planning of Ningbo Zhoushan Port is the basic basis to guide the development, construction and management of Ningbo Zhoushan Port. Starting from the height of national strategies such as serving the construction of a new development pattern, jointly building the "Belt and Road", the integrated development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta, the new version of the General Regulations will intensively utilize and integrate to improve the shoreline resources of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, promote the transformation of port construction and development from a speed model to a quality and efficiency model, and continuously enhance the comprehensive strength of the port. It is of great and far-reaching significance for Ningbo Zhoushan Port to build a world-class strong port with high quality, build a "double cycle" strategic hub, and help Zhejiang to build a strong Marine province and a high energy level open province.



The new version of the general regulation predicts that by 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons and the container throughput will reach 60 million TEU, and the overall spatial pattern of "one port, two cores and 20 districts" will be planned.

Among them, "one port" is Ningbo Zhoushan Port; The "two cores" are the central core area and the northern core area. The central core area is composed of Beilun, Daxie, Chuanshan, Meishan, Jintang, Cengang, Liuheng, Dinghai and Shenjiamen port areas, which is the origin of the port development of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo; the northern core area is composed of Qushan, Shengsi and Yangshan port areas, which is a rapidly developing emerging core area. On the basis of the 19 port areas planned in the previous round, the Hangzhou Bay port area is added to form the "20 districts", which are divided into 14 main port areas and 6 general port areas based on the indicators of port development foundation, development space, transportation status and development environment.



The new version of the General Regulation aims to build a world-class strong port, build an international hub port based on container and bulk cargo transportation, build a bulk commodity transit storage and transportation base along the Yangtze River Delta and Yangtze River and a river-sea combined transport service center, and constantly enhance the port's strategic ability to serve the country. Focus on improving the capacity of container international hub ports, coordinate the development of container shoreline resources such as Meishan, Fodu, Liuheng and Jintang, and support the construction of 50 million container port areas.



The new general regulations speed up the transformation of port functions to modern logistics services and bulk commodity storage and transportation trade, build Zhejiang Marine economy harbor industrial cluster and modern shipping service base, and further enhance the competitiveness of Ningbo Zhoushan International Shipping Center.

Promote the integrated development of port industry and city, guide the old port areas such as Yongjiang, Xiangshan Port and Beilun to retire from port and return to city, optimize the industrial layout of "function island", accelerate the development of the whole industrial chain of oil and gas import, storage and transportation, processing, trade, transaction and service, integrate and optimize the supporting services of ship repair and Marine equipment manufacturing, leverage the agglomeration and upgrading of Marine industries, and vigorously promote the construction of Yongzhou Ocean Center City.



The new version of the general regulation deals with the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, complies with the principle of convergence of resources and no increase in total amount, and upgrades and transforms the old terminals through the multi-line layout and encrypted layout of the terminals, so as to achieve the integration and improvement of the port shoreline system.

Accelerate the construction of an international hub seaport focusing on container and bulk cargo transportation, promote the transformation of the cargo type layout of the terminal from relatively dispersed to centralized and contiguent, optimize the container layout of Beilun and Jintang port areas, and promote the integrated development of containers in Meishan and Liuheng port areas. Focus on the safe and green development of ports, strengthen the layout of emergency capacity, and increase the proportion of clean cargo by 9%. Highlight green design, green construction, green operation, Hangzhou Bay port area into a green ecological demonstration port area.



The new general regulation approval will accelerate the release of world-class strong port project construction and investment. It is reported that this year and next year, more than 30 projects such as the container terminal in the Fodu operation area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, Daxi Container Terminal Phase II, Meishan ro-ro loading terminal phase II, Jintang New Materials Project terminal project will start, and key projects such as Meishan, Qushan and Majishan port infrastructure will continue to accelerate construction, effectively promoting a number of national major strategic projects to accelerate the landing. Vigorously promote Zhejiang to play the role of a major economic province.