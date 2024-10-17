  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 17 12:21

    By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons

    On October 10, "Ningbo Zhoushan Port Master Plan (2035)" was jointly approved by the Ministry of Transport and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province. The revision of the general regulation started in September 2021 and took three years to complete the approval, marking the important planning support for the construction of a world-class strong port, according to SHANGHAI SUNGREEN LOGISTICS GROUP.

    Ningbo Zhoushan Port's cargo throughput has ranked first in the world for 15 consecutive years, and container throughput has ranked third in the world. From January to September this year, Ningbo Zhoushan Port completed a cargo throughput of 1.05 billion tons and a container throughput of 29.52 million TEU, an increase of 3.4% and 8.3%, and both cargo throughput and container throughput reached a record high in the same period.

    The overall planning of Ningbo Zhoushan Port is the basic basis to guide the development, construction and management of Ningbo Zhoushan Port. Starting from the height of national strategies such as serving the construction of a new development pattern, jointly building the "Belt and Road", the integrated development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta, the new version of the General Regulations will intensively utilize and integrate to improve the shoreline resources of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, promote the transformation of port construction and development from a speed model to a quality and efficiency model, and continuously enhance the comprehensive strength of the port. It is of great and far-reaching significance for Ningbo Zhoushan Port to build a world-class strong port with high quality, build a "double cycle" strategic hub, and help Zhejiang to build a strong Marine province and a high energy level open province.

    The new version of the general regulation predicts that by 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons and the container throughput will reach 60 million TEU, and the overall spatial pattern of "one port, two cores and 20 districts" will be planned. 

    Among them, "one port" is Ningbo Zhoushan Port; The "two cores" are the central core area and the northern core area. The central core area is composed of Beilun, Daxie, Chuanshan, Meishan, Jintang, Cengang, Liuheng, Dinghai and Shenjiamen port areas, which is the origin of the port development of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo; the northern core area is composed of Qushan, Shengsi and Yangshan port areas, which is a rapidly developing emerging core area. On the basis of the 19 port areas planned in the previous round, the Hangzhou Bay port area is added to form the "20 districts", which are divided into 14 main port areas and 6 general port areas based on the indicators of port development foundation, development space, transportation status and development environment.

    The new version of the General Regulation aims to build a world-class strong port, build an international hub port based on container and bulk cargo transportation, build a bulk commodity transit storage and transportation base along the Yangtze River Delta and Yangtze River and a river-sea combined transport service center, and constantly enhance the port's strategic ability to serve the country. Focus on improving the capacity of container international hub ports, coordinate the development of container shoreline resources such as Meishan, Fodu, Liuheng and Jintang, and support the construction of 50 million container port areas.

    The new general regulations speed up the transformation of port functions to modern logistics services and bulk commodity storage and transportation trade, build Zhejiang Marine economy harbor industrial cluster and modern shipping service base, and further enhance the competitiveness of Ningbo Zhoushan International Shipping Center. 

    Promote the integrated development of port industry and city, guide the old port areas such as Yongjiang, Xiangshan Port and Beilun to retire from port and return to city, optimize the industrial layout of "function island", accelerate the development of the whole industrial chain of oil and gas import, storage and transportation, processing, trade, transaction and service, integrate and optimize the supporting services of ship repair and Marine equipment manufacturing, leverage the agglomeration and upgrading of Marine industries, and vigorously promote the construction of Yongzhou Ocean Center City.

    The new version of the general regulation deals with the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, complies with the principle of convergence of resources and no increase in total amount, and upgrades and transforms the old terminals through the multi-line layout and encrypted layout of the terminals, so as to achieve the integration and improvement of the port shoreline system. 

    Accelerate the construction of an international hub seaport focusing on container and bulk cargo transportation, promote the transformation of the cargo type layout of the terminal from relatively dispersed to centralized and contiguent, optimize the container layout of Beilun and Jintang port areas, and promote the integrated development of containers in Meishan and Liuheng port areas. Focus on the safe and green development of ports, strengthen the layout of emergency capacity, and increase the proportion of clean cargo by 9%. Highlight green design, green construction, green operation, Hangzhou Bay port area into a green ecological demonstration port area.

    The new general regulation approval will accelerate the release of world-class strong port project construction and investment. It is reported that this year and next year, more than 30 projects such as the container terminal in the Fodu operation area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, Daxi Container Terminal Phase II, Meishan ro-ro loading terminal phase II, Jintang New Materials Project terminal project will start, and key projects such as Meishan, Qushan and Majishan port infrastructure will continue to accelerate construction, effectively promoting a number of national major strategic projects to accelerate the landing. Vigorously promote Zhejiang to play the role of a major economic province.

Другие новости по темам: Ningbo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 17

14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
12:41 India to tighten process of checking authenticity and validity of P&I cover of ships calling ports
12:21 By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons
11:50 Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024
11:02 France calls for greater transparency on EU imports of Russian LNG
10:41 U-Ming expands its fleet with a new series of ultramax newbuilds
10:12 MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port
09:48 Wood leads industry project to accelerate CCUS with guidelines for CO2 specifications
09:47 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18
08:04 DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

2024 October 16

18:00 HHLA sees cargo traffic ramping up ahead of US election
17:34 China-led regional group calls for countering protectionist policies, sanctions
17:11 HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM
16:47 China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
16:05 India, Russia discuss new initiatives for Northern Sea Route
15:31 Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944
15:05 China’s exports of cars and ships hit records in September
14:31 MOL to study vessel transport of liquefied CO2 as part of JOGMEC call for "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects"
14:02 Reederei Bernd Sibum orders four Combi Freighters from Damen
13:58 WinGD introduces LPG ‘pre-fit’ option for operators aiming for ammonia trade
13:20 Anthony Veder announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula
12:40 Australia to invest billions of dollars in nuclear submarine shipyard
12:20 Panama bunker fuel sales volume increase by 11.2% on year in September 2024
11:50 China-Russia announce plans for five ice-capable containerships for year round Arctic service
11:08 Indian Government to sell up to 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard
10:40 Container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by 7.1% in Q3 2024
10:07 TotalEnergies aims to approve an import terminal for liquefied natural gas in Mozambique
07:36 South Korea-China route container shipping costs rises for the eighth consecutive month in September

2024 October 15

18:00 Marlink Group acquires Port-IT
17:20 Cargo ship collides with crane at port of Keelung
17:06 DP World Nhava Sheva welcomes India-Red Sea Service with an inaugural call of MV FOLK Jeddah
16:54 Port of Oakland container volume up 7% in September 2024
16:14 A Lloyd's Register report reveals rapid technological advances in the handling, storage and use of alternative fuels on board ships
15:44 French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage' - CMA CGM’s CFO
15:13 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 339.6 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:43 Ocean Power Technologies appoints authorized service partner in Kuwait for PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs
14:23 UAE's ADNOC Gas cancels Das Island expansion project
13:41 VNG AG signs letter of intent to import green hydrogen from Algeria
13:15 PIL names its first two 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
12:40 X-Press Feeders orders six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted boxships in China
12:11 Ocean Network Express releases 2024 Sustainability Report
11:32 Peninsula starts physical supply operations in Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali
11:12 Stena Line and Associated British Ports to progress new £200M ferry terminal in Immingham
10:50 Romanian-German-Estonian team delivers specification for Port Community System to Port of Constanta
10:08 OSV Coastal Liberty operates on green hydrogen in the German Wadden Sea

2024 October 14

18:00 No alternative fuels clear winner in global shipping industry - Wartsila
17:10 New partnership to support biofouling management in Asia
16:30 Maersk launches Korosho Express ocean service to support Tanzania’s cashew trade
16:11 DP World to invest £1bn in expansion of London Gateway
15:46 Damen launches Windcat’s first CSOV
15:09 LNG shipbuilding industry heading to huge oversupply - Climate Analytics
14:45 Vietnam Gas signs MoU with EVN to research the supply of LNG
14:25 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier for Adnoc
12:20 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II to equip its terminal with shore power from 2028
11:20 Santos announces financing of Darwin LNG life extension works
10:51 Burckhardt Compression wins first order for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines
10:30 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics finalize creation of joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
09:49 ASCO acquires another Handysize bulk carrier

2024 October 13

16:05 USCG reopens key ports following Hurricane Milton
15:31 KR awards AiP for MARCON's eco-friendly hybrid CTV for offshore wind farms
14:15 DNV launches JIP on ground investigations for offshore wind turbines
12:18 Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban
10:03 Diversions around COGH caused global TEU-mile demand to increase by 17.2% – Xeneta

2024 October 12

15:23 SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations
13:17 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to Eastern Car Liner's car carrier “Positive Challenger”
11:07 US East Coast port strike: 10-17% capacity decline to come – Sea Intelligence
09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year