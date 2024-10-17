2024 October 17 11:50

Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024

Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024, according to National Natural Gas System Operator SA (DESFA) data, while exports decreased by 95.45%. In the first nine months of the year, natural gas consumption reached 47.65 terawatt hours (TWh) from 38.07 TWh in the corresponding period for 2023.

The entry point at Sidirokastro was the main gateway for natural gas imports into the Greek market, showing an increase of 62.67% compared to the first nine months of 2023, reaching 26.32 TWh from 16.18 TWh and surpassing the entry point at Revithoussa (where LNG is imported and regasified), which recorded a 52.25% decrease in imported volumes compared to the same period last year.

Approximately 12.34 TWh of LNG was unloaded at Revithoussa by 17 tankers from four different countries. Most of the LNG that was unloaded came from the US, reaching 8.02 TWh, which corresponds to 64.99% of total LNG imports.

Next were imports from Russia (6.27 TWh), which decreased 54.39% compared to the same period last year, followed by Norway (0.98 TWh) and Algeria (0.48 TWh). The total quantity transported through the National Natural Gas Transmission System (NNGTS) decreased by 8.14%, reaching 48.31 TWh, from 52.59 TWh in the same period last year.