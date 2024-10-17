2024 October 17 10:12

MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port

MT Group, an EPC Contractor of the strategic European energy infrastructure projects, has signed a major contract with the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority to build a green hydrogen production and refueling station in the Port of Klaipeda. This will be the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States, with a total projected value of €10.5 million, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, MT Group will undertake the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the technological equipment for the hydrogen station. This includes installing the technological systems, integrating electrical, automation, and safety systems, as well as administration of the project management and construction processes, and providing two years of warranty maintenance for the station. MT Group has already begun preparatory work, with construction set to start in 2025.

In the Port of Klaipeda, the green hydrogen will be produced using electrolysis with a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. The electricity demand for hydrogen production at the Port of Klaipeda is planned to reach up to 3 MW. The station is expected to produce around 500kg of hydrogen per day, amounting to up to 127t annually. The produced hydrogen will be stored in high pressure 550 bar and very high pressure 1000 bar stationary tanks, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted supply.

The produced hydrogen, as an alternative and environmentally friendly fuel, is planned to be used not only to meet the needs of the Port of Klaipeda but also for business and public purposes. Part of the green hydrogen produced at the Port of Klaipeda will be used for port operations, while another portion will be utilized for rail and road transport, including private vehicles. In the future, there are plans to refuel commercial ships arriving at the port, as these vessels are increasingly powered by alternative fuels.

This project directly contributes to Lithuania’s 2021–2030 Energy Development Program, led by the Ministry of Energy, which aims to promote advanced technologies, reduce fossil fuel use, and foster the growth of hydrogen technologies.

MT Group is a leading EPC contractor in critical energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe. The company’s expertise extends to the development, engineering, and construction of renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture facilities. The company is also a founding partner in one of the largest renewable energy undertakings in the world – Green Energy Park Global, which will produce some of the most cost competitive Green Hydrogen at the gigawatts scale, servicing the decarbonization needs of the hard to abate sectors, including transport and power across Europe and elsewhere around the world.