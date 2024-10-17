  The version for the print
  • 2024 October 17 09:47

    MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    In Week 42, the MABUX global bunker indices experienced a general decline. The 380 HSFO index fell by USD 7.63, moving from USD 536.99/MT last week to USD 529.36/MT. The VLSFO index decreased by USD 15.69 (USD 607.98/MT versus USD 623.67/MT last week). Similarly, the MGO index declined by USD 21.58 (from USD 786.01/MT last week to USD 764.43/MT). However, as of the time of writing, a moderate upward correction was observed in the global bunker market

    MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - continued to decline, dropping by $8.06 (from $86.68 last week to $78.62), remaining steadily below the $100 breakeven mark. Meantime, the weekly average decreased by $4.86. In Rotterdam, SS Spread saw a moderate growth of $29.00 ($54.00 versus $25.00 last week), though the weekly average fell by $5.17. In Singapore, the price gap between 380 HSFO and VLSFO widened by $16.00: from $107.00 last week to $123.00, surpassing the $100 mark midweek. Despite this, the weekly average in Singapore narrowed by a marginal USD 0.83. Irregular fluctuations continue to dominate the SS Spread dynamics, and we anticipate no clear trend in the coming week. More information is available in the Differentials section of mabux.com.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) has recently revised its outlook on natural gas demand, forecasting faster-than-expected growth. According to the IEA, demand is projected to stay elevated into next year, potentially creating supply pressures due to insufficient growth in production. This imbalance between rising demand and slower supply increases could exacerbate challenges in the energy market. As of October 15, European regional storage facilities were 95.02% full, with Denmark and Latvia lagging behind. The European TTF gas benchmark saw moderate growth in Week 42, rising by EUR 1.054/MWh (from EUR 38.919/MWh to EUR 39.973/MWh).

    The price of LNG as a bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) rose by 4 USD this week, reaching 877 USD/MT on October 15. Despite this rise, the price difference between LNG and conventional fuel remained nearly the same: 123 USD in favor of MGO LS, compared to 124 USD a week earlier. On October 15, MGO LS was priced at 754 USD/MT in the port of Sines. For more detailed information, visit the LNG Bunkering section on mabux.com.

    During Week 42, the MDI index (the correlation ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) revealed the following trends across the four largest global hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    • 380 HSFO segment: Rotterdam remained the only overvalued port, with the weekly average rising by 16 points. The other three ports were undervalued. Weekly averages increased by 16 points in Singapore and 4 points in Houston, but decreased by 1 point in Fujairah.

    • VLSFO segment: Singapore and Fujairah remained in the overvalued zone, with weekly averages dropping by 2 points in Singapore and 1 point in Fujairah. Rotterdam and Houston were undervalued, with Rotterdam's weekly average falling by 9 points, while Houston saw a 1-point increase.

    • MGO LS segment: All four selected ports were in the undercharge zone. Weekly averages decreased by 20 points in Rotterdam and 9 points in Singapore, but rose by 10 points in Fujairah and 5 points in Houston. The MDI index in Singapore approached the $100 mark, while in Rotterdam it fell below this level.

    Overall, the balance of overvalued versus undervalued ports showed little change at the end of the week, with the global trend of undervaluation across all bunker fuel types continuing to dominate.

    For more insights into the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark, visit the “Digital Bunker Prices” section at mabux.com.

    VeriFuel’s latest fuel quality statistics for Q3 2024 highlight volatility in viscosity levels in Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), along with some changes in the catalytic abrasive fines (cat fines) content of High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO). The global average viscosity for VLSFO has increased steadily, rising from 115 cSt (at 40 degrees Celsius) in Q1 2021 to 165 cSt in Q3 2024. On a monthly basis, global average viscosity levels have remained relatively stable in 2024, with the exception of notable fluctuations in the ports of Piraeus, Las Palmas, and Santos. The percentage of off-spec VLSFO has also stayed consistent throughout the year. However, Istanbul saw a sharp rise in off-spec VLSFO in the last quarter, with 9.4% of all samples tested being off-spec. For HSFO, quality testing results were generally stable in the third quarter, though there were some shifts in the concentration of cat-fines (Al+Si) in Istanbul, Gibraltar, Algeciras, and Zhoushan. In the ARA region, the average cat fines rates for the first three quarters of 2024 were 49%, 27%, and 61%, respectively. Regarding HSFO off-spec, Cuxhaven (22.2%), Hong Kong (11.1%), and Houston (5.5%) all recorded such cases in Q3, despite no off-spec HSFO being detected in these ports during the first two quarters of the year.

    We anticipate that the global bunker market has likely exhausted its downward potential, and next week bunker indices may show a moderate upward correction.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

2024 October 17

14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
12:41 India to tighten process of checking authenticity and validity of P&I cover of ships calling ports
12:21 By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons
11:50 Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024
11:02 France calls for greater transparency on EU imports of Russian LNG
10:41 U-Ming expands its fleet with a new series of ultramax newbuilds
10:12 MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port
09:48 Wood leads industry project to accelerate CCUS with guidelines for CO2 specifications
09:47 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18
08:04 DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

2024 October 16

18:00 HHLA sees cargo traffic ramping up ahead of US election
17:34 China-led regional group calls for countering protectionist policies, sanctions
17:11 HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM
16:47 China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
16:05 India, Russia discuss new initiatives for Northern Sea Route
15:31 Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944
15:05 China’s exports of cars and ships hit records in September
14:31 MOL to study vessel transport of liquefied CO2 as part of JOGMEC call for "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects"
14:02 Reederei Bernd Sibum orders four Combi Freighters from Damen
13:58 WinGD introduces LPG ‘pre-fit’ option for operators aiming for ammonia trade
13:20 Anthony Veder announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula
12:40 Australia to invest billions of dollars in nuclear submarine shipyard
12:20 Panama bunker fuel sales volume increase by 11.2% on year in September 2024
11:50 China-Russia announce plans for five ice-capable containerships for year round Arctic service
11:08 Indian Government to sell up to 5% stake in Cochin Shipyard
10:40 Container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by 7.1% in Q3 2024
10:07 TotalEnergies aims to approve an import terminal for liquefied natural gas in Mozambique
07:36 South Korea-China route container shipping costs rises for the eighth consecutive month in September

2024 October 15

18:00 Marlink Group acquires Port-IT
17:20 Cargo ship collides with crane at port of Keelung
17:06 DP World Nhava Sheva welcomes India-Red Sea Service with an inaugural call of MV FOLK Jeddah
16:54 Port of Oakland container volume up 7% in September 2024
16:14 A Lloyd's Register report reveals rapid technological advances in the handling, storage and use of alternative fuels on board ships
15:44 French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage' - CMA CGM’s CFO
15:13 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 339.6 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:43 Ocean Power Technologies appoints authorized service partner in Kuwait for PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs
14:23 UAE's ADNOC Gas cancels Das Island expansion project
13:41 VNG AG signs letter of intent to import green hydrogen from Algeria
13:15 PIL names its first two 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
12:40 X-Press Feeders orders six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted boxships in China
12:11 Ocean Network Express releases 2024 Sustainability Report
11:32 Peninsula starts physical supply operations in Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali
11:12 Stena Line and Associated British Ports to progress new £200M ferry terminal in Immingham
10:50 Romanian-German-Estonian team delivers specification for Port Community System to Port of Constanta
10:08 OSV Coastal Liberty operates on green hydrogen in the German Wadden Sea

2024 October 14

18:00 No alternative fuels clear winner in global shipping industry - Wartsila
17:10 New partnership to support biofouling management in Asia
16:30 Maersk launches Korosho Express ocean service to support Tanzania’s cashew trade
16:11 DP World to invest £1bn in expansion of London Gateway
15:46 Damen launches Windcat’s first CSOV
15:09 LNG shipbuilding industry heading to huge oversupply - Climate Analytics
14:45 Vietnam Gas signs MoU with EVN to research the supply of LNG
14:25 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier for Adnoc
12:20 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II to equip its terminal with shore power from 2028
11:20 Santos announces financing of Darwin LNG life extension works
10:51 Burckhardt Compression wins first order for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines
10:30 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics finalize creation of joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
09:49 ASCO acquires another Handysize bulk carrier

2024 October 13

16:05 USCG reopens key ports following Hurricane Milton
15:31 KR awards AiP for MARCON's eco-friendly hybrid CTV for offshore wind farms
14:15 DNV launches JIP on ground investigations for offshore wind turbines
12:18 Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban
10:03 Diversions around COGH caused global TEU-mile demand to increase by 17.2% – Xeneta

2024 October 12

15:23 SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations
13:17 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to Eastern Car Liner's car carrier “Positive Challenger”
11:07 US East Coast port strike: 10-17% capacity decline to come – Sea Intelligence
09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year