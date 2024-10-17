2024 October 17 08:04

DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

For the first time, DP World has acquired 47,000 TEUs that have been registered and branded to the company, according to the company's release.

The new containers will increase DP World’s cargo capacity and ability to respond quickly and flexibly to customer needs.

By enhancing its control over delivery schedules, DP World can minimise risk of delays, which makes customers’ supply chains more resilient and responsive in today’s fast-paced environment. Aligned with DP World’s fleet renewal strategy, this acquisition underscores its commitment to providing customers with reliable and efficient equipment. By investing in a younger fleet with reduced maintenance needs, the company aims to reduce its operating costs—passing these savings directly to customers, who can depend on consistently high-quality service.

DP World’s owned assets span the full, multimodal logistics supply chain– from vessels, ports and terminals, economic zones, warehouse facilities, and specialist pharma grade cold storage centres, to electric shuttle carriers, HVO-trucks, and digital wallets, all spread across 78 countries on six continents.