2024 October 16 17:11

HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM

South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. said on Wednesday that it signed a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and the French shipping company CMA-CGM, according to KED Global.

LCA is an environmental soundness assessment system that measures carbon emissions throughout the entire life cycle of a product, from raw material extraction to manufacturing, distribution, use, and disposal.

However, in the shipbuilding and maritime industry, there has been a challenge in measuring carbon emissions due to the massive amount of materials used and the complexity of the shipbuilding process.

Under this agreement, CMA-CGM and HD Hyundai Samho will provide data on carbon emissions throughout the ship's life cycle, from construction to operation and scrapping.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution will establish a method for measuring carbon emissions that can be applied to the shipbuilding and maritime industries based on the collected data.

The company plans to establish international standards through third-party verification, including the Korean Standards Association, and link this with its digital solutions and eco-friendly retrofit businesses in the future.