2024 October 16 16:47

China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port

China and Pakistan agreed to solidly enhance connectivity between the Gwadar Port and other parts of Pakistan, said a joint statement issued here Tuesday during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Pakistan.

Recognizing the significance of the Gwadar Port as a key hub for cross-regional connectivity, the two sides reaffirmed their readiness to speed up the development of the auxiliary infrastructure of the Gwadar Port and to steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port.

They also agreed to find a solution to the inadequate water and power supply at an early date, to accelerate the development of the port's industrial zone and to solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan.