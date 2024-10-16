2024 October 16 15:31

Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944

The long dry season in Panama has had an impact on the operations of the Panama Canal, according to figures released on Tuesday, October 15, by the administration of the interoceanic waterway, NewsroomPanama reports.

Canal administrator Ricaurte Vásquez presented some figures at the Maritime Forum in New York, United States.

According to the data provided, during fiscal year 2024 the Panama Canal registered 9,944 transits, which reflects a 29.37% decrease in the number of ships that crossed the waterway, compared to what was reported in 2023, which were 14,080 transits.

Of the total transits, 7,084 were Panamax-sized vessels and 2,852 were Neopanamax vessels.

Another aspect that is detailed is that vessels in the container, chemical and bulk carrier segments led transits through the Panama Canal in 2024.