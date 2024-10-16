2024 October 16 14:02

Reederei Bernd Sibum orders four Combi Freighters from Damen

German family-owned shipping company, Reederei Bernd Sibum, has placed an order with Damen Shipyards Group for the construction of four Combi Freighters (CF) 3850, according to Damen's release. These vessels, scheduled for delivery in early 2026, are hybrid ready, designed to enhance the sustainability, efficiency, and lifespan of Reederei Bernd Sibum's fleet.

As a first-time customer of Damen, Reederei Bernd Sibum, based in Haren, Germany, initially sought feedback from current operators of the CF 3850. The company was impressed by the vessels' operational efficiency and positive performance testimonials from other customers.

The four Combi Freighter 3850 vessels feature an enhanced design platform, offering a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency. They are hybrid ready, fully capable of running on biofuels and can be equipped with wind-assist technology, placing them at the forefront of sustainable shipping solutions. The vessels are also equipped with a set of batteries used by the bow thruster for peak shaving and port operations. To further boost efficiency and reduce emissions in the future, they are prepped for a battery-powered propulsion system and an upgraded shore power connection. This preparation allows for these adaptations to be made without the need for major conversions or significant downtime.

Built to the highest standards at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China, the vessels are designed and engineered in Drachten, the Netherlands. From this location, Damen also provides comprehensive warranty support, delivered by dedicated Service Engineers. Upon delivery, they will serve in the northwest European short sea shipping market, where fleet renewal is essential to meet evolving operational demands. The CF 3850 complies with the latest IMO regulations and port state requirements, ensuring it remains adaptable to emerging technologies and future environmental standards.

Damen Cargo Vessels, located in Drachten, the Netherlands, specialises in the construction of standardised designs for combi freighters, tankers, and container feeders.